BELMONT — On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Daniel "Danny" H. Moulton, 71, passed away after a tragic fall on the ice at his home in Belmont.
Danny was born on June 25, 1947, in Laconia, the son of Theodore E. Moulton Sr. and Ruby May (Hodgson) Moulton.
Danny grew up in Lochmere, and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School, and soon after he married his first wife, Kathy, in 1966. They soon welcomed two great kids, Jim and Julie. He married his second Kathy and they had their beautiful twin girls, Janelle and Jillian, and were married for 30 years.
His family was his world. He was more than a devoted father and husband; he enjoyed more than anything else to be with his kids, and he enjoyed doing whatever his kids enjoyed doing.
Danny worked at New Hampshire Ball bearing for 40 years. He started as a machinist and worked his way up to an engineer. He retired in 2011.
Danny was many things to many people. The most important thing for him was being a husband, father, and papa. Anyone who knows him would know that his family was his world. He was also a loving son, brother and uncle.
In addition to his wife, Kathy (McConaha) Moulton, and his four children, he is survived by three beloved grandchildren, Madilyn, Jet and Cohen; his father, Ted Moulton; brothers Tedd (Sunny) Moulton and Gary Moulton; two sisters, Patricia Cleveland and Donna LaCoste; and close family friend Kathy Burditt. He was a loving uncle to Chris and Mike Cleveland, Nick Bigalow, Debbie Barrett and Ryan Moulton, and Tyler and Kayla Cleveland.
He loved being involved in whatever his kids enjoyed doing, whether it was watching baseball games, or attending dance recitals or horseback riding. He relished the time with his children, and then with his grandchildren as his kids started giving him his treasured grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Moulton, and his step-mother Maxine Moulton.
He was always someone you could count on and depend on. He was always there to lend a hand or an ear to listen. He was a very special friend and was everything to his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Burial will be on Saturday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m. in Park Cemetery, Tilton.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.