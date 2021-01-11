LACONIA — Daniel George Briggs died of heart failure on December 21, 2020.
He was born in Manchester, NH, on January 16, 1946, son of Gordon and Jeanne Marie Briggs. He grew up in Rochester, NH.
Dan was a lot of different things to a lot of people, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He left an impression to all he knew. He lived by his own rules and it was how he wanted it. He would help people out who were in need and down on their luck whenever he could.
He was an excellent card player, loved playing softball at the Memorial field. For years he was quite popular there. He also enjoyed watching and rooting for his son, Dan Jr. in his baseball games for many years.
He was an avid fisherman, loved the ocean and worked on a fishing boat. He always brought home a fresh catch along with a good fishing tale.
He loved NH lakes and many a time you could catch him casting out a line in hopes of catching a good-sized trout. He learned a few tricks that his grandfather taught him about catching brook trout up in Canada. Only a few know this trick.
He was an altar boy at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rochester, NH, Hallelujah!
He loved to dance to rock ‘n roll and roller skate at the Humeresque Rink. He loved swimming, drawing, playing video games and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all. We love you, rest in peace Dan.
Dan leaves behind his son, Daniel Jr. and wife Tracy; and his grandsons, Nick, Derick and Brett, all of Belmont, NH; a daughter, Christine Cynthia Briggs Misiaszek of Stuarts, Florida; and his grandsons, Jason, Justin and Jesse; his sister, Mary Cynthia Briggs Johnson and her husband Chris of Center Harbor, NH; niece, Kelly Lacasse and husband Mike and their daughters Megan, Marisa and Keagan of Alexandria, NH; niece, Brooke Cote and her husband, Adam of Laconia, NH.
There are no services planned at this time. For those who wish, a donation may be made in Dan’s name to the NH Food Bank or the Laconia Visiting Nurses Association.
To view or submit an online memorial please visit www.wilkensonbeane.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.