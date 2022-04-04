NORTH SANDWICH — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Daniel C. Peaslee of North Sandwich. Dan, 68, died on March 31, 2022, while working at the Sandwich Fairgrounds as the result of a heart attack.
Born in Laconia on February 14, 1954, he was the son of the late Robert N. and Pauline B. (Burrows) Peaslee of North Sandwich. Dan was a lifelong resident of North Sandwich where he resided with his wife and love of a lifetime, Elaine (Bryant) Peaslee.
Dan graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith in 1972. He owned and operated R.N. Peaslee & Sons, Inc. with his brothers, and eventually sons, building custom homes throughout the Lakes Region.
Dan was well known throughout the community for his involvement in The Sandwich Fair, where he served on the Board of Directors and then President for the past 11 seasons. He was a community servant at heart, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves and the Kiwanis Club. He was the Founding President of the Sandwich Sidehillers Winter Trails Club, a member of the Benz Scholarship Trust, the Sandwich Children’s Center Board, and the Sandwich Fire Department. He served as a Trustee of the Community Church of Sandwich, as a Little League Coach, and on the Town of Sandwich Planning Board. He took great pride in installing the Flagpole for the Town Hall.
Perhaps, though, he was best known for the love he had for his grandchildren. They were his world; he was their Buppa. No mountain was too big to move for them and he made sure they knew it each and every day.
He was his sons and daughters-in-law’s greatest supporter. No matter their dream, he was the first person to stand by their side and lend a hand. Whether it was a massive undertaking like building a house, building an office for the business, starting a new career, or smaller tasks like farm animals and homeschooling, he was there — all in – to help figure it out and learn whatever needed to be learned to make it happen.
Dan was an avid reader and if he wasn’t reading, working on the fairgrounds or for the family business, he could likely be found exploring the outdoors on some sort of motorized vehicle… boat, motorcycle, sports car, dirt bike, four-wheeler, or snowmobile. He enjoyed it all, so long as he was with his family.
Underpinning it all was his deeply held love of tradition and pride in a family legacy. He loved the family business that supported four generations of carpenters; he loved to make maple syrup with his father and brothers, and then with his sons and grandchildren; he loved to be involved in whatever interested his children and grandchildren. No one could have asked for a more gracious and seamless transition of the family business from Dan to his sons; he knew he had prepared his boys well and that they were ready. He sat on the sidelines, always ready to assist when called upon, while they learned the skill of running every aspect of the business.
Dan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elaine (Bryant) Peaslee, who loved him so deeply and genuinely; his son Adam Peaslee and wife Kendra and grandchildren Abigail, Samuel, Benjamin, Joanna, and baby of Sandwich; his son Bryan Peaslee and wife Cayla and grandchildren Simon and Olivia of Sandwich; his sister Susan Siegel and her husband Jeff of Bow; his brother Jonathan Peaslee and his wife Debra of North Sandwich; his brother Andrew Peaslee and his wife Cheryl of North Sandwich; and many nieces and nephews. A true gentleman, his loss will be felt deeply by all those he touched with his life.
A funeral service followed by a time of visiting and food will be held at Harvest Church, 80 Bean Road, Moultonborough on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. All are invited to attend, children welcome. If sending flowers, we kindly request there are no lilies.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Peaslee family with their arrangements. To sign Dan’s Book of memories, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
