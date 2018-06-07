ANDOVER — Dane Loomer, 66, of Andover, died suddenly June 1, 2018.
Born in New York, he was the son of Fen and Janet Loomer. He began spending summers in New Hampshire as a child and chose to make it his home.
Dane spent more than three decades as a beloved English teacher at Belmont High School.
After retiring, Dane enjoyed traveling around the world, reading, and spending time with his family.
Dane is survived by his wife Amy Schneider; his daughter Kelcey Loomer and husband Alex; daughter Becca Loomer and partner Dave; and Dane’s grandchildren Lili, Seo, Etta, and Willis. Dane is also survived by his stepchildren Anna, Sophie, Naomi, and Joe Klepper, as well as his siblings Bonny, Glenn, and Douglas.
There will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the Andover EMS, PO Box 61, Andover, NH 03216.
