LACONIA — Dana Frances James, 74, of Union Avenue, formerly of Bucks Court, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2018, peacefully at home.
Dana was born on Dec. 18, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Stanley G. James Jr. and Lucille F. (Ralph) James.
While living in Boston, Dana worked for Glaser Associates Architects, and after moving to Laconia in 1981, she worked in New Hampshire Human Services for GSDLF, LRCAB, SYC, and the Laconia Senior Center.
Dana is survived by her brother-in-law, Stephen Spicer of Alton, and a niece, Kerry Pinto of Woburn, Massachusetts.
In addition to her parents, Dana was predeceased by her brother, Eric James, and her sister, Kathy Spicer.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be at a later date at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dana’s name be made to the Salvation Army, 177 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
