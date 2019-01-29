GILFORD — Dana Aloise, 85, of Sargent Place, died on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Belknap Nursing Home, Laconia.
Dana was born on Sept. 14, 1933, in Medford, Massachusetts, the son of John and Doris (Cresto) Aloise.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. During the Korean Conflict, he was sent to Alaska with a special Army Engineers group attached to the Air Force in which he helped to construct the air base on Shimya Island.
In his youth, Dana was a leader in Christian Science youth groups and in the local Boy Scout troops. He was known for his leadership qualities. He also served as sergeant-at-arms in Post 1, American Legion, in Laconia.
Dana was a truck driver and bus driver for more than 40 years. He worked for several companies, including the Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway in Massachusetts, for which he was a driver and manager on the Hyannis route. He also did many charter trips.
Dana is survived by his loving wife, Thea (Hewitt) Aloise, of Gilford; four daughters, Cathy Johnson of Gilford, CiCi Marie Aloise of Hyannis, Massachusetts, Robbin Sears of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and Denise Argirou of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his two brothers, Paul Aloise and David Aloise; and a son, Brian.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 172 Pleasant St., Laconia.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring in Lakeview Cemetery, Wolfeboro.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Belknap County Nursing Home-Activities Fund, 30 County Drive, Laconia NH 03246; Central NH VNA Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia NH 03246; or Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Laconia NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
