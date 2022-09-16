Dale Jones, 73

Dale Jones, 73

NEWMARKET — Dale Harwood Jones, 73 passed on unexpectedly on July 21, 2022, from this earthly world to join his family and friends (furry and not) that had gone before him.

Dale was predeceased by his father, Harwood Jones; mother, Lorraine (Hanson); and brother, Stephen.

