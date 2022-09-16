NEWMARKET — Dale Harwood Jones, 73 passed on unexpectedly on July 21, 2022, from this earthly world to join his family and friends (furry and not) that had gone before him.
Dale was predeceased by his father, Harwood Jones; mother, Lorraine (Hanson); and brother, Stephen.
Honored to call him brother, uncle and friend, Dale is survived by his sister, Barbara and her husband, Scott MacDonald of New Hampton; niece, Morgan MacDonald and her fiancé Ryan of Nashua; nephew, Spencer MacDonald of Gorham, Maine; brother, Jim Bennett and his wife Sherry of Rumford, Maine; many cousins, and extended family, all of whom were special lights in his life. He was a generous, kind, loving person whose friendships reached across continents.
Born in Boston on May 24, 1949, he moved from Roslindale to Manchester where his brother was born, back to Roslindale where his sister was born, and finally to Barnstead where he attended school, played sports, and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1967. His journeys then took him to Durham where he studied at UNH, Florida, Washington DC, and finally back to New Hampshire where the friendships he made across the many miles he travelled were never left behind. One of his passions was keeping those friendships close and as active as possible. Working with former classmates on a class reunion was one of his most recent projects.
However, his greatest passion was his love for animals, and it was evident with the many dogs he always surrounded himself with, whether they were his own fur children, or those of others who needed love and care. He was always looking for new trails to hike with his dogs, hoping to map them for others to enjoy. Dale worked most of his life in retail, always in search of the perfect fit, which he finally found at Petco where all the love he had for animals could be spread wide.
According to Dale’s wishes, no calling hours will be held. A graveside service for family will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Barnstead on Friday, September 23, at 1 p.m., with a celebration of Dale’s life on Saturday, September 24, at noon at the Ellis Farm field, 74 Mountain View Road, Epsom, NH. We encourage people to bring photos and stories to share on Dale’s memory board.
Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The four-legged friends of the Old Dog Walker will be lost without their daily adventures and belly scratches. To honor Dale and the love he had for all, please be kind to all those you encounter, lend a helping hand when you can, and remember "Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely, in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting holy sh#*, what a ride!"
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.