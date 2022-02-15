LACONIA — D. Faye Genest, 76, of Wellington Drive, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
D. Faye was born on January 7, 1946 in Cripple Creek, VA, the daughter of Sydney and Dorcas (Groseclose) Sexton.
She worked as an accountant for Annalee Dolls for numerous years. She enjoyed making stained glass, and gardening with her husband. Being the master of the 'Granny Square,' she loved crocheting and sewing, making clothing for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her loving smile and perfectly manicured nails.
D. Faye is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Richard Genest of Laconia; her sons, Corey Bergeron and his wife Stephanie of Weare, and Gregory Bergeron of Zamboanga, Phillippines; her step-children, Tammy, Ricky, and Kristen; her four grandchildren, Claudia, Jacob, Trevor, and Grelyn; and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, D. Faye is predeceased by her brothers, Everett Sexton, Sidney Wade Sexton, and Charles "Jim" Sexton.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., with a Service at 4:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to make donations to a charity of your choosing.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
