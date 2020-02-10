WARNER — Cynthia Ruth Traversy, 91, a longtime resident of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020, at Pine Rock Manor, Warner.
Cynthia (as she was known by friends/Ruth to her family) was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Feb. 4, 1929, to the late Arthur and Edna (Southam) Jameson. Second of three children, Ruth had an older brother, Donald, and a younger sister, Erma. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1947 and Burdett College of Boston in 1948.
Ruth was married to Joseph Traversy from 1950 to 1969, and they moved to Laconia in 1951.
Cynthia worked for L.M. Pike and Son from 1955 to 1990 as a secretary and was eventually promoted to executive secretary. Ruth retired in 1990, but wanting to stay active, she came out of retirement and worked part-time at the N.H. Forestry Service in Laconia for 5 years.
Ruth enjoyed travel and visited a number of countries and states in the U.S. with friends and family. She was an avid golfer, knitter, and crocheter and loved to work around the house and garden. When she became a grandmother, much of her time was spent visiting and babysitting Alice and Ben, both of whom she loved to “spoil”.
In later years, Cynthia joined the United Baptist Church of Lakeport where she was active on the Board of Christian Education, Ready for Service Ladies Group and the Ladies Knitting Group.
Ruth is survived by her son, Gary Traversy, and his wife, Karen; daughter Gail Kimball and her husband, Alan; granddaughter Alice Ruth, her husband, Denis Resnjanskij, and their daughter, Luna; grandson Benjamin Kimball and his wife, Amy, who are expecting Cynthia’s second grandchild in August; Keith Kimball; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her brother, Donald A. Jameson, and sister Erma H. Bailey.
Cynthia, Aunt Ruth, Grammy, Mom was truly a kind and caring person whom we all love.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family will have a burial in the spring at the family plot in Lowell, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Cynthia’s name to United Baptist Church, 23 Park St., Laconia, NH 03246; or to the Pine Rock Manor Senior Living, 3 Deny Hill Road, Warner, NH 03278.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view online memorials, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
