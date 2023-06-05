CONCORD — Cynthia M. Bickford, 56, passed away May 29.
Cindy was welcomed into the loving arms of her parents on July 30, 1966. Her father had really wanted a boy and raised her like one. When her parents divorced and her mother remarried, she found herself with a second father and he remained that in her life until he passed in 2021. As a teenager her life was forever changed when her mom passed away at work. Having the added trauma of being the person who found her mother dead, she was comforted by others who were working there. One of those who helped her through it would continue to be one of her three best friends throughout her life.
When her father also passed at an early age, she was welcomed into her aunt’s home and her aunt became a second mother to her. Her cousins, during this time, became more like a brother and sister to her as well. They were all influential on her getting through the trauma of losing her parents.
After graduating from Inter-Lakes High School, she went to NHTI Concord for her nursing degree and studied (and partied) her way to becoming an LPN. She went to work for McCurley’s Nursing Home in Laconia and stayed there through the numerous name changes until illness caused her to no longer be able to work after over 30 years of service.
She often said that becoming pregnant with her son saved her life and God used it to help her focus on caring for someone else. Although the circumstances were difficult, she never regretted it. Then came marriage to a man willing to adopt her son and the birth of a daughter. But soon after came the diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis and the pain that went with it. At times her son and daughter had to help dress and undress her because of the pain. Her son also served as a living walker to help her get to the bathroom. She also ended up getting divorced.
Cindy remarried in 2003 and along with a husband gained additional children and grandchildren to spoil. She also gained a sister whom she loved deeply. She had the great joy of watching her son, who had been labeled and put in a box by the education system, break free from boundaries and grow his career, accomplishing things that others had written him off as never being able to do. She was able to be in the delivery room when one of her daughters gave birth to a grandson. She shared that experience with her new sister and both of them swear that the moment he was born he looked at them with wide open eyes. She watched her other daughter break through her own sets of limits and boundaries and graduate as the top student of the LNA program at Huot Technical Center.
Cindy was a Christian who loved the Lord and found her hope in Salvation through the love of Jesus Christ. She served in church nurseries and even led Vacation Bible School one year. And when her husband decided that at 50 years old it would be a good time for a career change to go into full time ministry, she supported and encouraged him through all the changes and challenges. She was never a pastor’s wife, but rather the wife of a pastor. When her husband had a heart attack, she drove him to the hospital and in a rush to get him into the emergency room she fell and cracked a bone in her elbow that she refused to get treated until she knew he was going to be okay (80 mph on Main Street in Littleton).
On Feb. 3, 2022, Cindy’s life was saved by the doctors at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Since then: She was able to see her daughter get married. She was able to sit anxiously in a waiting area with one daughter while the other was giving birth to a baby with a rare syndrome where no one could predict the outcome. Then when her granddaughter was born healthy, she and the daughter she waited with were able to be the first two people, other than medical and parents, to be able to touch that beautiful baby girl.
As she became weaker over the last few weeks, her children all came to see her and be with her. Her daughters were in the room with her as she fell asleep in the Lord, holding hands and encouraging each other. She is now without pain and truly in a better place. If you knew her well you are a better person through that experience. She will forever live in our hearts and minds. Cindy: “I reserve the right to spoil all children.”
A Celebration of Life service for Cindy will be held on Saturday, June 24, at noon at Calvary Bible Church, 6 St. James St., Meredith, NH 03235.
Assisting the family with arrangements is The Roan Family Funeral Home - Still Oaks Chapel of Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit roanfamilyfuneral.com.
