Cynthia M. Bickford, 56

CONCORD — Cynthia M. Bickford, 56, passed away May 29.

Cindy was welcomed into the loving arms of her parents on July 30, 1966. Her father had really wanted a boy and raised her like one. When her parents divorced and her mother remarried, she found herself with a second father and he remained that in her life until he passed in 2021. As a teenager her life was forever changed when her mom passed away at work. Having the added trauma of being the person who found her mother dead, she was comforted by others who were working there. One of those who helped her through it would continue to be one of her three best friends throughout her life.

