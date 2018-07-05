CONCORD — Cynthia “Cindy” Kupetz, 69, a resident of Havenwood Heritage Heights, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, July 2, 2018, at Concord Hospital after a long illness.
Cindy was born on March 11, 1949, in Laconia, the daughter of Clarence and Edith (Guyer) Flanders.
Cindy attended Sacred Heart High School and Rivier College. She worked for New England Telephone, and she was the executive assistant to the Gilford Town Administrator for many years. She also worked at the Local Government Center in Concord prior to retirement.
Cindy enjoyed camping and sailing off the coast of Maine with her late husband Stephen, and loved being “super meme” to her grandchildren. Spending time with her Sacred Heart High School friends always put a smile on her face, and making people laugh and feel welcomed was her specialty.
Survivors include her daughter and family, Kimberly (Cote) Koch, of Amherst; a son-in-law, Sebastian; and three grandchildren, Juliana, Emilia and Konrad.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Kupetz.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH 03246.
Burial in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
