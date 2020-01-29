GOFFSTOWN — Cynthia J. “C.J.” Warren, 63, of Goffstown, died Jan. 25, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends.
Born in West Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 14, 1956, she was the daughter of Francis and Beverly (Parkyn) Dean. She was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and earned her bachelor of arts degree in Psychology from the University of South Carolina.
C.J. worked for many years at Manchester Mental Health Center. She then worked at Lakes Region Mental Health Center as chief information officer for the last eight years.
C.J. enjoyed gardening, reading, playing golf, and family time spent in the pool. She also loved going to Red Sox games. C.J. was very gentle, calming, and kind, and she had a strong love for animals. Above all else, she will be remembered as a caring and loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend.
Surviving family members include her mother, Beverly Dean of Virginia; her partner and wife of 32 years, Kathleen Kammer of Goffstown; her sister, Pamela Leathers, and husband Charles of Virginia; and her brother, Michael Dean, and wife Rhonda of Dover.
She was predeceased by her father, Francis Dean, and one brother, Grant Warren, in 2018.
Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, NH 02284; Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102; or Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Attn: Development Center, 40 Beacon St. East, Laconia, NH 03246.
To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.