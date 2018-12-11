NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Cynthia Ellen Harbour, 70, passed away on Oct. 28, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cyndi is formerly of Tilton, New Hampshire, and retired to New Port Richey in 2015 with her husband, Dennis. Cyndi retired from the New Hampshire Veterans' Home as a receptionist, a position she thoroughly embraced and delighted in every day.
During her retirement, Cyndi became a force to be reckoned with on her Shuffleboard team, winning the championship in 2016. She enjoyed gathering with friends, dancing and riding her bike. There was nothing Cyndi loved more than spending time with her grandchildren whom she made a point to call or text almost daily to give them a positive start to their day. Cyndi also enjoyed watching the Red Sox with her husband.
Cyndi is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis; daughter Jill Knowlton; son Darrin; sisters Carol and Sandra; and her six grandchildren, Grace, Korrine, Griffin, Gabe, Kalise and Dexter. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends on her birthday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Merrimack Valley Railroad Station in Northfield, New Hampshire, from 1 to 4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.