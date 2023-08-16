Cynthia Clarke 

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cindy. She fought a courageous fight against cancer. Her battle was fought with dignity, grace and great faith. She returns to her Heavenly Father, proceeded by her loving parents, Charles and Gloria Westfall. She is survived by her devoted husband George, who took great care of her in her last days. She is also survived by her five children, Graham (Anamarie) Jessee, Jennah (Blake) Shirley, Jillair (Joe) Kubish, Ethan (Valerie) Jessee, Caitlin Gamble; and four stepsons, Alex, Keith, Jonathan, and Kevin Clarke. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Tyler (Lauren), Sophia, Cole, Olivia and Isabella Jessee, Jack, Theo, and Harper Shirley, Brycen (Karly) Harris, Adella and Lucia Jessee, and Nora Gamble; as well as her brother, Chuck (Susan) Westfall and Sister, Charlene (William) Cunningham; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.
Cindy grew up in New York with her family and went off to attend Brigham Young University, where she met her children’s father, and they started a family. When the children were school aged, she returned to work. Her passion was photography, and she had a very keen eye for it. In her mid-40s she focused her master’s degree studies in art therapy and used these skills to bless many in her career, as she was known as being an excellent teacher and listener.
In the early 2000s, she and her eternal mate, her “Georgie,” met and were married. They remained in New York for a short time before pursuing a dream of hers of owning and running a bed and breakfast. They found the perfect location nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Cindy was known for her incredible eye for beauty in all things. Her talents were so wonderfully exhibited while running The Clarke House Bed and Breakfast.
Cindy was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her strong faith, powerful testimony, and absolute love of her Savior was a consistent blessing in her life and the lives of many around her. She faithfully served in many callings over the years and found beautiful artistic ways to love and serve others. She is unforgettable and will always remain in our hearts. She will be missed greatly and loved eternally.
A service to honor her life will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 354 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Clarke family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
