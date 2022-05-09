Crystal "Chris" Curley, 80, passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital on March 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. She was born on March 15, 1942 in Littleton, to the late Leslie H. and Florence (Leavitt) Aldrich.
Chris graduated from Lisbon High School with the class of 1960. In 1961, she married the love of her life, Stephen Curley and they shared more than 60 years together. They moved to Connecticut for 10 years where they started their family. They returned to NH in 1971. She worked at Freudenberg Nok in Bristol for 34 years before retiring in 2007.
Chris and Steve loved to travel, visiting all 50 states, eight Canadian provinces, and 25 countries including tours and river cruises in Europe. She especially enjoyed visiting her son, Mark, in Japan and Spain while he was stationed there while in the Navy. Chris was quick-witted and loved a good joke. She loved the reubens at Kathleen's Cottage and when out to eat would always order eggs benedict and steak tips. She enjoyed camping (from tents to travel trailers), her flower gardens, music, a good book, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved to tell everyone about the latest thing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had said or done. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. We will miss her apple pie and peanut butter fudge that she made by the dozens at Christmas time.
Chris was a den mother for Boy Scouts and a Girl Scout leader when her children were young, a member of the Bristol Fire Department's Women's Auxiliary, and a Deaconess at Bristol United Church of Christ along with being a member of the choir and women's fellowship.
Chris was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Kathleen, Althea, and Sally; brother, Leslie; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Curley.
Surviving family members include her loving husband of more than 60 years, Stephen Curley; children, Mark Curley of Pensacola, FL, Michael Curley and his wife, Alaina of Bow, Cynthia Westfall and her husband, Todd of Alexandria, and Stephanie Vogel of Alexandria; grandchildren, Andrew Curley, Quentin Curley, Christopher Curley and his wife, Kelsey, Casey Curley, Duncan Westfall, Janelle Westfall, Gracie Vogel and Ellie Vogel; great-grandchildren, Madison, Adalyn, and twins Ayer and Lane; sister-in-law, Susan Bleckmann; brother-in-law, Scott Curley and his wife, Laura; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol United Church of Christ Women's Fellowship, PO Box 424, Bristol, NH 03222 or Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ in Bristol, with a reception to follow at the church.
