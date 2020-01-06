LACONIA — Cruz Maria Angel Serrano, 78, of Walker Street, died on Dec. 31, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Cruz was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Boconó, Trujillo, Venezuela, the daughter of Angel Jose and Isaura Angel. She worked as a nurse for the Dr. Raúl Leoni Hospital in Venezuela.
Cruz is survived by her son, Adelis Sanchez, and his wife, Kristine Santos; and her daughter, Liz Sanchez, and husband Pedro Maecha.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rafael Sanchez.
Services will be in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.WilkinsonBeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.