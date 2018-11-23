MIDDLETOWN, Delaware — Craig E. Davis, age 72, of Middletown, formerly of Philadelphia and New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly on Nov.17, 2018, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Feb. 18, 1946, Craig was the son of the late Edward J. and Harriet (Saucier) Davis. He graduated from Father Judge High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and then went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
After his military service, Craig graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy in 1970. Craig worked to the rank of detective with the city of Philadelphia for 18½ years, retiring in 1988.
After retiring, he went on to work in retail loss prevention with various companies, ending his career as a Regional Security Manager with Home Depot in New Hampshire.
Craig was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and VFW Post 1670 in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Family and friends were the center of Craig’s world. He was a loving husband, good father, doting Poppop and loyal friend. Craig will be remembered for his willingness to do anything for anyone, as well as his many practical jokes.
Through the years, Craig and his wife, Marla, loved traveling with their best friends, Larry and Barbara Scharf, on their many fun vacation adventures. While in New Hampshire, he loved making maple syrup and picking blueberries.
He was very active in the town of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, where he served on many boards and committees.
Craig also loved to fish, where his favorite times were spent at Pleasant Pond in Maine at his extended family’s campsite. In his leisure time, Craig loved to landscape and work outside manicuring his lawn. He always had his fingers in the soil. Craig also was meticulous when it came to cleaning and detailing his car. He was also an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan.
Craig is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Marla A. (Stauffer) Davis; his daughter, Heather Dolezal (Joshua); his son, Adam Weiser (Sherrie); and his grandchildren, Robert McGuckin and Madison and Nathan Weiser.
Services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
