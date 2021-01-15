LACONIA — Craig Clayton Miles of Laconia and Gilford, passed away on January 12, 2021, at home surrounded in his final days by the ones he loved the most. Craig fought a hard battle with FTD, Vascular Dementia, Picks Disease and Early Onset Alzheimers and these took him from us far too young.
Craig was born on January 22, 1956 in Boston, MA, to the late Charlotte (Bagley) and Carl Miles. He went to schools in Holbrook, MA, and Laconia, NH, and graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1974. Craig was an athlete and always spoke of his days on the Laconia High School football field where he played as a mighty Sachem and loved watching his three boys do the same in their school years.
Craig worked as soon as he was old enough to do so and was shoveling snow and doing odd jobs for people long before having an actual job. He loved working for Steve Caruso at Gilford Getty where he met many friends and developed his love for fast cars, big trucks, and speed. He also was employed at local Marinas; Channel Marine, Trexlers, Glendale Marine, Shep Browns Boat Basin and Meredith Marina before founding Miles Marine in Gilford, NH, in 1984. He could be found at Miles Marine long before the sun came up and well after it went down, sometimes with a wrench in hand or others, a beer. Friends and or customers were always welcome and often came for hours just to spend time alongside Craig. Prior to his illness Craig spent time at Fed-Ex in Gilford and Portsmouth doing truck maintenance as a subcontractor. Craig was a well-respected man of knowledge, integrity, and trust. There was no one who worked harder or loved more than Craig. Many of his customers became friends and some a part of the family.
Craig was a man with a heart of gold; he would give anyone the shirt off his back or do anything for you even if he was supposed to be home for dinner. If you were hitchhiking, he might have picked you up, if you were stuck on the lake, he was on his way to get you with a simple, but not so simple to him, phone call; he hated cell phones. He could be found in early spring and fall picking up the trash on the sides of Lily Pond Rd. to support his commitment to NH Adopt-a-Highway. His peace was on the open road in his truck with the wind blowing at his face, he logged many, many miles out there. He was a mechanic by instinct and could fix whatever came his way. Craig started off with a used pick-up truck and a trailer and Miles Marine grew to be one of the largest and most well-respected boat transport companies on the east coast helping to pioneer the boat transport industry. He was well known for moving the big stuff and special oversized loads, making the impossible possible. He had an immense sense of pride in everything he owned and accomplished. His trucks were spotlessly clean and shiny as is still evident in the fleet on the road today. He ran a true family business alongside his wife and boys, even the girls, son-in-laws and extended family jumped in anytime needed.
Work was what he did, but it was all done for his family. He loved his wife and children fiercely. His greatest gifts were his grandchildren who always made him smile, right until the bitter end. He worked tirelessly to provide the best for all. His dedication, hard work and selflessness are things he branded into his children and will continue to be part of his legacy for years to come.
In the little time he did spend away from work he could be found with his family; boating, fishing, playing hockey, snowmobile racing or riding in Colebrook or Pittsburg, side by side riding on those same trails or journeys to the beach or a cruise ship with family or friends.
In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his in-laws, Paul and Barbara Walsh, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his faithful companions, Nicholas, Max and Riley.
Craig is survived by his wife Paula (Walsh) Miles; daughters, Lisa Miles-Trefrey and her husband Jason and Aimee Hebert and her husband Tom; sons, Mike Miles, Chris Miles, Brad Miles; grandchildren, Morgan, Logan and Lauren Trefrey, Ian Hearn, Taylor Miles, Abram and Warren Hebert; brother, Carl “Bud” Miles and his wife Sandi; sister, Carole Purpura and her husband Joe and their children; uncle, William Bagley of Holbrook MA; as well as cherished sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, the Pugliese family, many lifelong friends, his loyal staff past and present at Miles Marine LLC and his treasured associates in the Marine Industry.
Craig also leaves behind his dedicated best buddy, Duke.
A special thank you to Alicia, Stephanie and Elaine and the staff at Lakes Region VNA/Hospice, Debbie Mitchell of Tuftonboro, Dr. Michael Erkkinen and The Neurology Department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston and Dr. Nancy Gallagher at LRMHC, Laconia for their knowledge, support, care and compassion.
Despite his final wishes to be “dropped off at the dump” we will be holding services as follows:
Calling Hours will held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH.
A Bonfire Celebration of his life will be held in true Craigy fashion at the Miles Marine location on Artesian Court next to Fed Ex in Gilford on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Craig’s name may be made to a scholarship fund set up to be given annually to an individual entering the Marine Trade: Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312, or to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or the Lakes Region VNA/Hospice, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253.
Craig had precious O- blood and was a faithful blood donor. Please consider donating in his honor.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
