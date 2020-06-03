MANCHESTER — Courtney Love, 43, recently passed away at his home in Manchester, NH. After graduating from Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton, NH, Courtney went on to obtain a marketing degree from Plymouth State College. Courtney spent much of his working life in the mortgage and loan industry; most recently, he was in the process of starting up his own bakery, which was a passion he enjoyed sharing with others. Courtney was inspired by music and loved keeping a beat going either on the drums, the table, or his leg. As a die-hard New England Patriots fan, Courtney rarely missed a home game and could provide you with the most random facts in Patriots history. He was a compassionate, loving, goofy, and soulful man whose generosity to those that met him will be profoundly missed.
He leaves behind his parents, Brian Love and Kathleen Love; three brothers, Christopher, Matthew, and Benjamin, and his sister, Meghann; along with nieces, countless other family members, a goddaughter, and a godson.
A celebration of life will occur later when large gatherings can safely happen, as those that loved Courtney would far surpass what is allowed at this time. He was just that awesome."
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the Love family. An online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
