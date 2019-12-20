NORTH CONWAY — Courtney Anne Colbath left this earth peacefully and went to heaven early morning on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Mineral Springs in North Conway.
She was born in North Conway on Sept. 1, 1978, to John and Lynne (Cayer) Colbath,
She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy early in life and lived at home before moving to Cedarcrest in Keene. Transitioning out of Cedarcrest, she lived locally in enhanced homes of Denita and Steve Dudley, Ellie Stearns, and Brenda Hawthorne. For the past several years, she has lived in Crotched Mountain housing in Greenfield and Bennington. After a period of failing health, she came to Mineral Springs for compassionate end-of-life care.
We are thankful that Courtney lived well beyond her expected short life due to the many excellent caregivers in her life.
Courtney was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish, Peterborough, where she lovingly received her first communion and was confirmed by Monsignor Gerry F. Belanger and Bishop Peter Libasca.
She was predeceased by both sets of grandparents.
She is survived by her parents; her brothers and their spouses, Geoffrey A. Colbath (Kate) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Benjamin B. Colbath (Staci) of North Conway; and several nieces and nephews; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family; and by her special caregiver, Kristen Smullen, at the Old Greenfield Road House in Bennington.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Steve M. Lepine at Our Lady of the Mountains Church, North Conway, at 11 a. m. on Monday, Dec. 23. She will be waked at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 6 p. m.
In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have donations made to: Children Unlimited, PO Box 986, Conway, NH 03818-0986.
