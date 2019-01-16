LYNN, Mass. — Corie Ann Clemmer, 41, of Laconia, New Hampshire, and formerly of Lynn, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 11, 2018, at her home in Laconia.
Born in Lynn on Nov. 27, 1977, she was the beloved daughter of the late Judith (Giello) Clemmer Ralston and Ralph Clemmer. Corie was the loving sister of Philip McCarthy and his wife, Anne Saturnelli, of Peabody, Lynne M. (McCarthy) Morin and her husband, Jaime, of Lynn, and Melanie A. (Clemmer) Joyce and her husband, Calvin, of Deer Isle, Maine; the cherished aunt of Gage Morin of Lynn; and the adored niece of Dolores and Louis Torelli and Albert and June Giello, all of Peabody. Corie is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Corie graduated from Lynn Classical High School. She had a talent for, and enjoyed, drawing and making crafts and beaded jewelry. She also enjoyed fixing and tinkering with items needing attention around the house, as well as caring for several cats over the years, including her favorite and surviving cat, Calie. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Taken too soon and unexpectedly, Corie was loved so much by her family and she was a good friend to so many. Despite her many difficulties and misfortunes, Corie always tried to have a bright outlook and she was always smiling. She will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.
She is now — and forever will be — “Walking on Sunshine”.
Corie’s funeral will be at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., prior to the funeral, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Corie’s memory may be made to the Carey House, 6 Spring St., Laconia, NH 03246.
To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.