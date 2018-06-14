FRANKLIN — Mrs. Cora F. Weglarz, 88, of Franklin, died peacefully at her home with her caregivers by her side on June 12, 2018.
Cora was born in Hill, the daughter of Andrew and Elsie (Dalton) McDaniels.
She was a loving, caring, and sharing aunt.
She was raised in Sanbornton and resided in Franklin since 1947.
Cora had a green thumb and loved to plant and garden, enjoying the outdoors and nature. She shared her vegetables, home-grown fruit, flowers, and canned goods with her family and friends. She was a loving and helpful volunteer at the Franklin Twin Rivers Intergenerational Program Center, and a member of the “Red Hatters.”
Your beautiful blue eyes, big heart, and caressing hands have touched many souls in your life’s journey. We thank you and you did a good job.
Cora was employed for 29 years at Webster Valve in Franklin prior to retiring.
She was the widow of Edward S. Weglarz who died in 2005.
Family members include three sisters, Lucy Tibbetts of Lee, Maine, Nancy Haskins of Franklin, and Marion Clark of Northfield; a brother, Andrew McDaniels of Sanbornton; and nieces and nephews, including David Haskins and his family of Tilton, Brian and June Weglarz of Franklin, and Carol Trombly of Laconia. Locally, her in-laws include Dr. Stan Weglarz and Yvonne, and Kathryn Stober and husband Ted.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Biron, and a brother, Wally McDaniels.
A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Monday, June 18, at 11 a.m.
Donations in memory of Cora may be to Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
