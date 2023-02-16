Constance Madore, 81

MOULTONBOROUGH — Constance (Paquette) Madore of Moultonborough, passed in peace on Feb. 12, in Leesburg, Florida, at the age of 81.
Connie was born at home in Meredith, on June 1, 1941, to parents Anatole J. Paquette Sr. and Charlotte (Beede) Paquette. Connie was a member of the first graduating class at Inter-Lakes High School, class of 1959. She also attended Michael’s School of Hair Design in Manchester, and opened Powder Puff Beauty Salon on Main Street, Meredith. She enjoyed her profession immensely, eventually working at Wanda’s Hair Salon in Lakeport, and then retiring from the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia, after 12 years of service. The nursing home residents enjoyed the makeup, hair and jewelry she gave them to give them joy at each appointment. In her retirement years, Connie could be found at Madore Vac-N-Sew with her husband of 39 years, E. Timothy Madore Sr. Together they were Dr. Tim and Nurse Singer.
Connie was a wonderful gardener and could make a stick come back to life. Her annual flowers were her pride and joy. One of her favorite things in life was following her brother, Anatole Paquette Jr., and the “Annie” and The Orphans Band. Connie oversaw merchandise sales and promotions for the band. Her paintings will be forever with all of us as she took great pleasure in presenting each of us with many of her works.
Connie was the mother of Jennifer (Bruce) Sidelinger of Leesburg, Florida, Lucy (Dennis) Ford of Alexandria, Patrick (Elena) Madore of Mount Dora, Florida, Darcie (Bart Feller) Shedd of Shelburne, Vermont; E. Timothy Madore Jr. of Moultonborough, and Dr. Hannah Davidson of Meredith, whom she thought of as a daughter-in-law. Grandchildren include Brett Sidelinger of Maldives, Jamie Sturgeon of Meredith Center, Patrick and Giovanni Madore of Mount Dora, Florida, Drew Madore and Elliot Davison of Meredith, and Stella Madore of Laconia; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Mack Sturgeon of Meredith Center; many, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anatole and Charlotte Paquette; her husband, E. Timothy Madore Sr.; her in-laws, Raymond and Joya Ouellette; her bother, J. Stewart Paquette; and her granddaughter, Tyler Miner.
A summer celebration of life will be announced at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.
