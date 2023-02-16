Constance Madore, 81

MOULTONBOROUGH — Constance (Paquette) Madore of Moultonborough, passed in peace on Feb. 12, in Leesburg, Florida, at the age of 81.

Connie was born at home in Meredith, on June 1, 1941, to parents Anatole J. Paquette Sr. and Charlotte (Beede) Paquette. Connie was a member of the first graduating class at Inter-Lakes High School, class of 1959. She also attended Michael’s School of Hair Design in Manchester, and opened Powder Puff Beauty Salon on Main Street, Meredith. She enjoyed her profession immensely, eventually working at Wanda’s Hair Salon in Lakeport, and then retiring from the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia, after 12 years of service. The nursing home residents enjoyed the makeup, hair and jewelry she gave them to give them joy at each appointment. In her retirement years, Connie could be found at Madore Vac-N-Sew with her husband of 39 years, E. Timothy Madore Sr. Together they were Dr. Tim and Nurse Singer.

