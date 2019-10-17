THRONTON — Constance J. Helgerson, 62, of Thornton, was called home on Oct. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family, after courageous battle with cancer.
Connie was born in Syracuse, New York, to Robert and Gail Perry. She was one of five children.
She is survived by her siblings, Deborah Perry, David Perry, Susan Perry Mooring, and Robert Perry.
Connie joined youth group in Barrington, Rhode Island, during high school, where she met Peter Helgerson. On June 17, 1978, they were married before God and began their journey together, trusting in Christ to guide them. On Sept. 21, 1982, they were blessed with a baby boy, Eric Helgerson. Not long after, on April 7, 1986, God blessed them again with a baby girl, Christina Helgerson (Donahue). Then, they moved from East Providence, Rhode Island, to Thornton.
Connie and Peter loved Eric and Christina with all their heart and raised them to know and love Jesus as their personal savior. As they walked the path that Jesus laid out for them, they diligently sought His direction and guidance.
In 2012, God called Connie and Peter to minister with Christian Motorcyclists Association, and they officially started with CMA on July 1, 2014. Here, they showed Christ’s love through the teaching and ministering of the Bible. Connie spent many hours with women from all walks of life, sharing the love of Jesus.
Even after her body was stricken with cancer, she still diligently sought Jesus and shared His love to even more people. She went home to meet Jesus, face-to-face, on Oct. 16. She is now rejoicing and is free from all ailments and struggles of this world. Jesus died for you and your sins, and He wants to share with you His endless love. His death and resurrection from the grave was for all mankind and you can live eternally with Him, just as Connie did. All you have to do is ask and be forgiven; it is a free gift.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.
There will be a funeral service in the Rumney Baptist Church, 375 Main St., Rumney, on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Thornton.
Please omit flowers; a tax-deductible memorial donation may be made to Christian Motorcyclists Association, Peter Helgerson, PO Box 2212, Campton, NH 03223. Please make checks out to CMA-RFS.
