FRANKLIN — Constance "Connie" Forest, 92, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 5.
Connie was born Dec. 31, 1930, to her parents, Emma and Albee Philbrick in Sanbornton, at the home of her aunt and uncle, Lumina and Edward LaCoursiere. She moved to Somerville, Massachusetts, at the age of eight and graduated from Somerville High School in 1948. She moved to Franklin after graduating and worked for Giles Dairy, Johns Manville, and for 40 years at Franklin Regional Hospital as switchboard supervisor and billing clerk.
She volunteered for many years at the Merrimack County Nursing Home and at the Thrift Clothes Closet in Franklin. She was a member of St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish. Connie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, bowling, golfing, card playing and was a huge Boston sports fan.
She is survived by her daughter Diane of Franklin; her sister, Thelma Flynn of Haverhill, Masssachusetts; many nieces and nephews; and her friend of 70 years, Lorraine Belliveau.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Forest in 1984; and her son, Michael in 2021; her brothers, Jerry Philbrick and Allan Philbrick; and sisters, Rita Mucci, Pauline Williams and Lois Stankaitis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m., in St. Paul Church in Franklin. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Following the funeral Mass, burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, P.O. Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235 or Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.