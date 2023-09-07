Constance 'Connie' Forest, 92

FRANKLIN — Constance "Connie" Forest, 92, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 5.

Connie was born Dec. 31, 1930, to her parents, Emma and Albee Philbrick in Sanbornton, at the home of her aunt and uncle, Lumina and Edward LaCoursiere. She moved to Somerville, Massachusetts, at the age of eight and graduated from Somerville High School in 1948. She moved to Franklin after graduating and worked for Giles Dairy, Johns Manville, and for 40 years at Franklin Regional Hospital as switchboard supervisor and billing clerk.

