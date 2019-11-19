LACONIA — Constance Ann Wisse, 85, of Nutmeg Circle, died on Nov. 17, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Constance was born on Oct. 27, 1934, in Manchester, Connecticut, daughter of the late Earl and Lillian (Woods) Glenney.
Constance achieved her undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut and her master of Education degree from the University of Bridgeport.
She was the chairman of library trustees in West Dover, Vermont.
Constance was very active and enjoyed running, skiing, scuba diving, golf, travel, gardening, and knitting, and was a lifelong Red Sox and UConn Huskies fan.
Constance is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Wisse; a son, Wes Wisse, and his wife, Deb; a daughter, June Saunders, and her husband, David; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Constance was predeceased by a brother, Chuck Glenney.
Per Constance's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Constance's name be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Insitute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or online at www.jimmyfund.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.