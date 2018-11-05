LACONIA — Constance "Connie" A. Walters, 78, of Parade Road, died peacefully, with her family by her side, on Nov. 2, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Connie was born on Aug. 15, 1940, in Laconia, daughter of the late Maurice and Marjorie (Pearson) Taylor. She was a lifelong resident of Laconia and a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1958.
Connie worked as a hairdresser and floral designer before becoming a physical therapist aide for 30 years at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Connie participated in the 4-H Organization, volunteered for Hospice and was a member of the Belknap County Sportsman Club.
Family meant a lot to Connie. She spent many years enjoying time at the family camp with her loved ones. She especially loved spending the days with her beloved dog, Penny, who was always by her side. Connie enjoyed going to yard sales with her friend, Mary Walker, tending to her large flower and vegetable gardens and watching the Red Sox. She always made the best crafts and baked goods around the holidays to share with friends and family.
Connie is survived by her sons, Kenneth Walters and his significant other, Cori Smith, of Laconia and Anthony “Tony” Walters of Laconia and his significant other, Stephanie Whelan, of Nashua; daughter Sheila Mardin and her husband, Randy, of Campton; grandchildren Jamie Walters of Laconia and Kayla Walters and her significant other, Jonathan Fillion, of New Durham; sister Norma Hodsdon of Rumford Point, Maine; daughter-in-law Patty Walters of Laconia; and six nieces and four nephews.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, David E. Walters; son Keith Walters; sister Elois Hurd; and her dog, Penny.
A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., with Words of Remembrance at 6 p.m., at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
A private graveside service will be at Union Cemetery in Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Humane Society, 11 Old Route 28, Ossipee, NH 03864.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
