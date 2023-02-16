Connie M. Mulcahy, 80

Connie Marie Mulcahy, 80, died of respiratory failure on Feb. 12, at Trinity Hospital.

She was born on August 14, 1942, in Stratton, Maine, the daughter of Elmer and June (Lord) Knowles. Connie graduated from Stratton High School in 1960. Following graduation, she went on to obtain a college degree in education from the University of Maine at Farmington, graduating in 1964.

