Colleen M. Ansden, 72

CONCORD — Colleen M. Amsden, 72, formerly of Gilford, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, following a recent decline in health. Colleen was born May 22, 1949 in Belmont, daughter of Beatrice and Ronald Mooney.
Colleen's cherished husband, Roger, a long-time regional newspaper journalist, preceded her in October of 2019.
Colleen is survived by two sons, Zachary of San Carlos, California, and Joshua of Dallas, Texas; and two grandchildren, Mira and Julian, also of San Carlos. She also leaves two sisters, Kathleen Ordway of Andover and Susan Mooney of Gilford; three brothers, Thomas Mooney of Skaneateles, New York, Dr. Peter Mooney of Topsfield, Massachusetts, and Mark Mooney of Belmont; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Nellie, Linda, and Joanne; and two brothers, Allen and Michael.
Colleen Mary Mooney was born in Belmont and grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1967. Collie initially worked at the Laconia State School, taking loving care of the children. Colleen and Roger were married in 1971. She worked in the Gilford Elementary School cafeteria so she could give her children and others warm smiles and hellos during their day. Collie also worked for the Lakes Region Community Services and for the Laconia/Gilford Easter Seals in the community residential program for nearly twenty years. She made everyone she cared for feel special. Her lifelong dedication to caring for others is a tribute to the special person that was Collie. She always had a smile on her face, a sparkle in her eye, and was always glad to chat with anyone with a genuine interest in their life.
Collie also enjoyed frequent gatherings of her large extended family. She was a good host and cook who made many a delicious meal, including her famous macaroni and cheese, for those regular gatherings, whether they were on a mountaintop, in a dining room or by a pool. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of her and her husband's beloved Red Sox.
Colleen's home had a number of beloved pets, most recently her dog, Charlie, whom she had to give up as a result of her declining health.
As a daughter, sister, mom, grandmother, aunt, friend, and neighbor, she is deeply missed.
Per Colleen's and family desires, memorial services will be private. For those who wish, the family requests that memorial contributions in Colleen's name be made to Easter Seals of New Hampshire, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103, or another suitable charity.
