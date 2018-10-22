LYME — Colin William Robinson, 62, passed away in his home of 27 years in Lyme on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, with his wife, Mary Lou Robinson, at his side.
Colin was the first of four sons born to Helen Batten Robinson and the late John William Robinson on Nov. 19, 1955, in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was a 1975 graduate of Greenwich High School and a 1978 graduate of UNH with a bachelor’s degree of Science, Environmental Conservation. Colin received his juris doctorate in 1991 from Franklin Pierce Law Center (now known as UNH School of Law).
After marrying Mary Lou Robinson on Aug. 17, 1991, they moved to Lyme where they started their life together.
Colin opened his own law practice, and built it into a successful business, the means by which he supported his family.
Although Colin had a full and busy life, he found the time to volunteer in many activities that involved children and the community. He later took his profession to the classroom, volunteering to teach fifth-graders of Lyme about the law and coaching mock trial competitions. When his daughter decided to play hockey on the UNH women’s club team, Colin donated his time and legal expertise to help the team gain official recognition by the University. Colin also made notable contributions to the community of Lyme, volunteering to split and deliver firewood to citizens in need with “Those Guys Firewood Crew” of Lyme, serving as the volunteer president of the Lyme Water Association, and donating his time and skills to develop and maintain the skating rink on the Lyme Common.
Colin was a devoted and loving father and husband. His spirit will live on through his two children as they continue to hike and explore the outdoors, enjoy the game of hockey, and spend time at Camp Wulamat on Newfound Lake in Bristol. Colin worked tirelessly alongside his mother to manage all aspects of that camp, providing an opportunity for generations of families to enjoy a traditional summer camp community. Colin was known for his quick wit, hard work, handyman skills and discipline — great qualities passed on to his children.
Colin is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; son Galen; daughter Erin; mother Helen; brother John and wife Monica; brother Jim and wife Elizabeth; brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; nieces; and a nephew.
A celebration of Colin’s life will be on Nov. 10 at the Lyme Congregational Church, 1 Dorchester Road, Lyme, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Amy Hayden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UNH Women’s Ice Hockey Club, Those Guys Firewood Crew, or to the Town of Lyme, specifically for the skating rink on the Lyme Common.
There will be an additional celebration at Camp Wulamat, Bristol, in May 2019.
To view an online memorial and/or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.rand-wilson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home of Hanover.
