TILTON — Clifton “Cliff” H. Buswell, 79, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Cliff was born on July 8, 1939, in Plymouth, the son of Harold and Minnie (Waldron) Buswell.
Cliff was an automobile enthusiast and always had a passion for them. He could name the year, make, and model of any vehicle, as far back as the first car made. For many years, he and his father sold cars for their business, H.W. Buswell & Sons, in Tilton. Cliff also worked many years for Stafford Oil before owning and operating Buswell’s Auto Detailing along with his wife, Arlene. They worked side-by-side for many years.
In earlier times, Cliff was a member of the Tilton Masonic Hall and the Laconia Lodge of Elks. He and his father were the first father and son to join the Tilton Masonic Hall.
Cliff had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes, especially ones he made up. He loved camping with friends and family, especially at the ocean. Cliff was a huge NASCAR fan and attended many races. He had a deep love for animals and had many cats and dogs throughout his life. Above all, he loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 43 years, Arlene (Binette) Buswell; two daughters, Cheryl Carter and her husband, James, of Gilford and Tammie Smith and her husband, James, of Concord, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Michael Carter, Courtney Carter and Dylan Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Tegan, Hailey, Grayson, and Natalie; his cousin, Barbara Buswell; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his first wife and dear friend, Jill Waite.
Cliff was predeceased by his parents.
Calling Hours will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, also at the Funeral Home.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Cliff’s name may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
