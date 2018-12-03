LACONIA — Clifford Edward Ireland Jr., 95, of Laconia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Clifford was born on Oct. 8, 1923, in Dumont, New Jersey, the son of Clifford and Barbara (Storrer) Ireland. In 1943, he joined the United States Navy. He served during World War II as a Seaman First Class on a destroyer, the USS Melvin. He was discharged in 1946 and became an apprentice in a cabinet maker’s shop. His love of woodworking was a lifetime career.
Clifford will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His faith and family were the center of his life and he led by example, a true testament of his faith in Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his daughters, Pat Wood and her husband, Brad, of Gilford and Karen Albamont and her husband, Jim, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; four grandchildren, Bill Wood, Jennifer Adams, Amy Guay and Jim Albamont Jr; three great-grandchildren, Luca, Rowan and Calvin; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of almost 70 years, Harriet Ireland.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be on Friday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Heritage Freewill Baptist Church, 349 Meredith Center Road, Laconia. Following the service, friends and family are invited to visit and have refreshments in the church hall.
A private burial will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to either the Salvation Army, 177 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246 (www.give.salvationarmyusa.org) or to the Wounded Warrior Project, Attention Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
