LACONIA — Clifford C. Eastman, 100, of Laconia, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Cliff was born on February 9, 1921 in Berlin, NH, the son of Richard and Edith (Seavey) Eastman.
He became an Eagle Scout before graduating from Berlin High School. He attended the University of NH until he joined the Marines during World War II serving in the South Pacific.
Cliff was the owner of Sunny Slope Poultry Farm for 24 years retiring in 1976 with his wife as snow birds to Florida. He returned to Winnisquam permanently in 1994 where he enjoyed the company of his many wonderful neighbors.
He was a member of the NH Poultry Growers Association where he was president for several years. He was a life member of the Elks, VFW, and a member of the American Legion.
Cliff loved to dance, play cards and games, and helped organize the local Married Farmers Association for the main purpose of socializing. The old egg room was the scene of many parties of dancing and singing. He had a great sense of humor and a joke for any occasion.
Clifford is survived by his two sons, Neil Eastman and his wife Candy of Laconia, and Richard Eastman and his wife Sandy of Auburn, AL; his daughter, Sylvia Fabian and husband Paul of Moses Lake, WA. Cliff had nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Cliff was predeceased by his wife Toni; daughter Carol Eastman; grandson Thomas Fabian; great-granddaughter Madison Hinson; and his three sisters, Wilma Buckley, Norma Legassie and Eleanor Cunliffe.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Memorial donations may be made in Clifford's name to the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.