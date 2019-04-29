BELMONT — Clara (Leonard) Rollins, 80, of Shaker Road passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Clara was born on Feb. 23, 1939, in Laconia, the daughter of George and Barbara (Lawrence) Leonard.
Clara enjoyed camping and bingo.
Clara is survived by her son, Claude “Rick” Patten III, and his wife, Cathy; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tracy Leonard.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Willard “Duke” Smith III, and her brother, Arlo Leonard.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, May 4, at noon at the Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.