LACONIA — Claire T. Lakeman, 90, of Laconia, died Thursday, April 20, at Concord Hospital in Laconia.
Claire was born July 18, 1932, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Philip J. and Arline A. (LaPrise) Guyer.
Claire loved life and most of all her family. She is survived by her husband, Raymond J. Lakeman; sons, David and his wife Renee, Steven and his wife Darlene, and Michael and his wife Heather; daughter, Nancy Dow and her husband Daniel; daughter-in-law, Anne Lakeman; 10 grandchildren, Shari Bugieda and her husband Jason, Adam Dow, Hannah Dow and her partner Bryce Ricker, Kristina Lakeman, Robert Lakeman III, Jennifer Lakeman and her fiancé Eric Davis, Patrick Lakeman and his fiancé Makayla Jiminez, Raymond Hodges, Krystal Cormier, and Jason McLaughlin; and eight great-grandchildren, Zack Lehneman, Zoe Magdich and her husband Rashaun, Claire Dow, Hallie Ricker, Samara Hodges, Alora Hodges, Brooklyn McLaughlin, and Justin Cormier. In addition to her parents, Claire was predeceased by her son, Robert Lakeman; brothers, Robert Guyer and Raymond Guyer; and sister, Irene Paquette.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
Burial will follow in the family lot in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
