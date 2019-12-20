LACONIA — Claire Susan Boardman, 86, of Bois Circle, died on Dec. 12, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Claire was born on March 11, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of the late James P. and Alice K. (Mayo) Moroney.
Claire worked in benefits administration for WR Grace Chemical in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for 35 years, and then volunteered for 24 years at Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.
Claire enjoyed traveling, both in the USA and Europe, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was an exceptional hostess.
In addition to her parents, Claire was predeceased by her best friend and husband, Arnold E. Boardman; her brother, James Moroney; and her sister, Patricia A. Jordan.
Claire is survived by eight nieces and six nephews from the Boardman, Moroney, and Jordan families.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Family Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, Massachusetts.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.