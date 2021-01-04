LACONIA — Ms. Claire Ruth Lefebvre, 69, of Laconia, passed away on December 31, 2020 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a short period of declining health.
Born in Franklin, Claire was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Iola (Kelly) Lefebvre. She was raised and educated in Tilton and resided in the Tilton/Laconia area for most of her life.
An avid animal lover, Claire especially enjoyed birds and cats. She had a keen interest in photography as well as arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Horton and Carol Makris.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert Aldridge and his wife Sarah, Richard Aldridge and Joseph Aldridge, all of Laconia; her brother, Joseph Lefebvre and his wife Dori of Barnstead; her grandchildren, Dee, Joanne and Katlyn Aldridge and Robert, Emma and Bella Aldridge; and her great-grandchildren, Riley and Lilly.
In accordance with her wishes, a private family graveside will take place in the spring. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
