ALTON BAY — Claire M. Moore, age 79, of Alton Bay, died Oct. 25, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after a period of failing health.
Born Feb. 25, 1939, and raised in Laconia, the daughter of Edward and Beatrice (Landry) Marquis, she was a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1957. She had resided in Manchester for 20 years and lived in Alton Bay the past eight years.
A loving homemaker and mother, she enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting, sewing, cooking and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. A sun worshipper, she enjoyed vacationing in Florida.
Survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas L. Moore III; her three children, Cory J. and wife Dawn Dion, Dean N. Dion, and Melissa D. and husband David Sykes; and six grandchildren, Colby Sykes, Madison Dion, Nolan Sykes, Delaney Dion, Ashlyn Dion and Jenna Sykes.
Predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Dion, in 1981; brother Dr. Norman Marquis; and daughter-in-law Melissa Dion.
As per her request, there are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or to your local Humane Society.
Cremation Care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
