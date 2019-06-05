Claire J. West, 89
LACONIA — Claire J. West, 89, of O’Shea Lane, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital after a long illness.
Claire was born on July 18, 1929, in Lakeport, the seventh child of the late George Anthony and Matilda M. (St. Pierre) LaVertue.
She was raised in The Weirs and Laconia until 1941, when they moved to Massachusetts so her father could work in the shipyard to help in the war effort.
Claire graduated from high school in 1948, in East Boston; the only one of eight children to do so. Her family moved back to Laconia in 1949. Her father passed away that year and her mother died three years later.
Claire was an avid reader, seamstress, artist, and music lover. She worked in retail for many years.
After her marriage of 11 years and three children later, she resided in Gilford.
Claire is survived by three of her four children, Robert Levoy, Donna J. Sanborn, and Scott M. Pelchat; three grandchildren, Benjamin and Joshua Sanborn, and Jennifer Levoy; granddaughters-in-law, Faith Sanborn and Sarah Stone; three great-grandchildren, Christian and Aaron Sanborn, and Savannah Stone; many many friends from New Hampshire to California; and all her very dear friends who lived in Florida AND adopted Claire as “Mom.”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Levoy in 2013.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, from 1-3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A funeral service will also be held on Friday, June 7, at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
