Claire J. DeRoy, 90

LACONIA — Claire Jeannette (Simoneau) DeRoy, 90, a longtime resident of Tilton, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, at the St. Francis Nursing and Rehab Center in Laconia. Claire was born in Laconia, on March 25, 1933, to the late Donat and Lucille (Spenard) Simoneau.
In her younger days, before starting a family, Claire worked at Cormier’s Hosiery in Laconia. She was married to Albert A. DeRoy in June of 1955, and made a home for themselves in Tilton shortly thereafter, where they raised a beautiful family. Over the many years Claire lived in Tilton, she worked at the Tannery, Tilton Endless Belt Company, and the A&P. Claire and her family owned and operated DeRoy’s Superette, Inc, in Tilton from 1983 until retiring in 2004. In her spare time, Claire enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, meeting her dearest friends for breakfast at Pauli’s, and taking trips to the White Mountains with her husband.
Claire is survived by her two daughters, Darlene Smith-Whitten of Northfield, and Sandra E. Beland of Gilford; her three sons, Dennis A. DeRoy of Franklin, William L. DeRoy of Tilton, and Brian A. DeRoy of Franklin; her eight grandchildren, Michelle, Randi, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Jordan, Rich, Brooke, and Cody; and her four great-grandchildren, Kasey, Shyanne, Brady, and Lily; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Claire was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 40 years, Albert A. DeRoy; her son, M.Tony DeRoy; three sisters, Rita Fortier, Rachel Giguere, and Cecile Bolduc; and her two brothers, Maurice and Raymond Simoneau.
According to Claire’s wishes, there will not be any calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m., in St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church in Laconia.
A private burial will take place at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery in Tilton.
To remember Claire in a special way, memorial donations in her name may be sent to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, or to leave the family an online condolence, go to smartmemorialhome.com.
