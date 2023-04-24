Claire J. DeRoy, 90

LACONIA — Claire Jeannette (Simoneau) DeRoy, 90, a longtime resident of Tilton, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, at the St. Francis Nursing and Rehab Center in Laconia. Claire was born in Laconia, on March 25, 1933, to the late Donat and Lucille (Spenard) Simoneau.

In her younger days, before starting a family, Claire worked at Cormier’s Hosiery in Laconia. She was married to Albert A. DeRoy in June of 1955, and made a home for themselves in Tilton shortly thereafter, where they raised a beautiful family. Over the many years Claire lived in Tilton, she worked at the Tannery, Tilton Endless Belt Company, and the A&P. Claire and her family owned and operated DeRoy’s Superette, Inc, in Tilton from 1983 until retiring in 2004. In her spare time, Claire enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, meeting her dearest friends for breakfast at Pauli’s, and taking trips to the White Mountains with her husband.

