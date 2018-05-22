ALTON BAY — Claire Irene (Palmer) Foley, 78, of Alton Bay, passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018. She was the wife of the late James E. Foley Sr. for more than 38 years. They resided in Alton, Rhode Island, until 1976, when they relocated to Alton Bay, New Hampshire.
She was born in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, to James H. Palmer Sr. and Mary A. (Panizza) Palmer.
She leaves behind a brother, John W. Palmer (Aileen), of Punta Gorda, Florida.
She was predeceased by siblings James H. Palmer Jr. (Mary Lou) of Ohio and May A. (Palmer) Black of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
Claire had worked in real estate sales and had operated the Mount Major Country Store with her family.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and dog Cody, tending to her beautiful gardens, reading, puzzle-making, and being a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and Choir.
She was the loving mother to three daughters, Mary (aka Beth) and (Jon) Crooker of Hope Valley, Rhode Island, Brenda Lee Foley of Gilford, and Jacqueline Winters, Canterbury, Connecticut; and son James Foley Jr. (Christy) of Alton Bay.
She was the loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, Robert M. Crooker, Ronald M. Crooker and Rebecca Boiteau, of Rhode Island, Racheal Winters and Brandon Winters of Connecticut, T.J. Brusseau, J.D. Foley and Emma Foley of New Hampshire; and five great-children. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at a time to be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, PO Box 180, Wolfeboro, NH 03894-0180.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
