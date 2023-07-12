Claire Ida Defosses Fleury, 100, of Solaris Healthcare Osceola, formerly of St. Cloud and Orlando, Florida, died on July 9, 2023.
Claire was born to Phillip Defosses and Beatrice Fecteau Defosses on May 23, 1923, in Laconia, New Hampshire.
She attended and graduated from the Sacred Heart School in Laconia and then moved to Franklin.
Claire was an accomplished violinist and often performed solo in the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, Franklin Opera House, and many other venues.
Claire loved all animals — especially her dogs. She enjoyed cooking and taking long walks. She was very outgoing and had many friends.
She especially loved her three daughters.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard Joseph Fleury in 2014 and by her parents.
Claire is survived by daughters Phyllis Sanborn of Kissimmee, Florida, Charlene Zirot of Orlando, Florida, and Darlene VanDerPol of St. Cloud, Florida. She is also survived by Mary Jane Rivest, her first cousin from Bristol, New Hampshire, and by grandchildren Tracy Wilson and Christopher Costin, several great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was of the Catholic faith and remained a religious person all of her life.
A prayer service will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m. in the Fish Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Peace Cemetery in St. Cloud, Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of Fisk Funeral Home and Crematory, 1107 Massachusetts Avenue, St. Cloud, Florida 34769, 407-892 2155, fiskfh.com.
The family extends thanks to Solaris Healthcare Osceola for their excellent care throughout, and also thanks to Betty Simmons CNA for her care and devotion to our mother.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.