LACONIA — Claire E. Rivers, 89, died on Dec. 30, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Claire was born on July 10, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Willard and Ethel (Haigh) MacIver. After graduating from high school, Claire attended college and eventually began a career in communications.
Claire enjoyed reading and playing Scrabble. She was an avid gardener and always had a passion for watching birds. Claire will also be remembered for her dedication to volunteer work.
Claire is survived by two sons, David Rivers and Stephen Rivers; her daughter, Janet Davis; grandchildren Pamela McDonald, Christopher Rivers, Nicole Demers, Stephen Rivers Jr., Corey Rivers, and Alison Davis; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Cooper, Ava, and Cole; and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Rivers; her son, Bruce Rivers; her daughter, Susan Rivers; and her sister, Joan Santucci.
Services will be at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Claire’s name may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246; or to the SPCA International, PO Box 8682, New York, NY 10001.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
