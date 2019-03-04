HOOKSETT — Claire Doris Dachowski, 74, of Hooksett, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Laconia on April 1, 1944, the middle child of Bertrand and Anita (Bissonnette) Morin. Raised in Laconia, Claire attended Sacred Heart High School and graduated in 1962. She also studied nursing at Notre Dame Hospital in Manchester and maintained a lifelong interest and curiosity about the medical field and the vocation of healing.
On Aug. 29, 1964, Claire married Robert J. Dachowski and moved to Manchester. During their 55-year marriage, Claire and Bob raised a family, and she pursued other endeavors, as well.
She opened her own craft store, Luv Lite Creations, and had a successful career as an independent business woman. During this time, she attended many craft conferences so she could in turn offer classes in her shop. In 1987, Claire accepted a position with the City of Manchester Senior Services Department as the supervisor of the West Side Senior Center, a position she held for 25 years. Mayor Bob Bains lauded the efforts of Claire and others to bring the new building, now known as the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, to completion. During her tenure, Claire enjoyed meeting and assisting many senior citizens. She completed her Duncan Craft certificate, offered weekly craft classes, and led many other social activities for the seniors to help build camaraderie. She also organized many trips to various locations, and planned many parties at the Senior Center, most notably the annual Christmas party.
Claire was also a very devout Roman Catholic who loved Jesus Christ very much. To draw closer to Him through the years, she attended many spiritual retreats, especially in Maine by the ocean (her favorite place to be), she was a member of a few prayer groups, and lived her Cursillo in 2011. That love spurred her to also be an active parishioner for many years at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Manchester. She served her Lord in many different ministries as a Lector, Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, and assisted with Mercy Meals. She was also president of the Ladies' Guild, and a den leader and chairperson for BSA Pack 115. Using her great organizational skills, Claire chaired the annual Parish Craft Fair for many years, one of the largest and most successful in the New England area, and in more recent years, co-chaired the annual Parish Penny Sale. Most recently, Claire was a volunteer at the Catholic Medical Center Gift Shop and Eucharistic Minister for the sick at CMC.
Using her own very gifted artistic skills, Claire created many beautiful ceramic pieces of art and tole paintings that have found homes all across the country/world. She also knitted and crocheted many beautiful blankets and sweaters.
Above all else, Claire's family and friends were the most important part of her life. She was very generous in heart and in deed. She loved to laugh and find the positive and good in everyone. She will always be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend. Her legacy of selflessness and her kind and loving spirit will never be forgotten.
Claire is survived by her husband, Robert J. Dachowski of Hooksett; sons Robert J. Dachowski Jr. and wife Claudette of Manchester, and Jeffrey A. Dachowski and wife Carolle of Bedford; three grandchildren, Christopher, Audra, and Lauren Dachowski; sister Rachel Gray and husband Scott of The Villages, Florida; brother George Morin and wife Carol of Laconia; sisters-in-law Mary White of Hooksett, Jeanne Preston of Center Ossipee, and Marjorie Senk and husband Robert of Rowley, Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Claire and her family wish to thank all for the wonderful care, love, and support she has received during the past four years from the medical staffs at Elliot Hospital Oncology Unit, NH Oncology and Hematology, the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts, and the VNA Hospice of Manchester, and especially her neighbors who have brought much joy, love, friendship, and support with meals and daily Holy Communion. All have been part of God's comfort and healing here on earth.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, March 21, from 2 to 4 and 6-8 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St., Manchester. Burial will follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Bedford, after a luncheon at the parish.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in Claire's name be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation / Bert and Anita Morin Family Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03247-7312.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
