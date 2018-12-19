SUN CITY, Ariz. — Claire B. Sasseville passed away on Dec. 17, 2018.
Claire was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Aug. 22, 1928, to Harry T. St. Cyr and Marion (Hebert) St. Cyr.
The youngest of five, she attended Our Lady of Grace Academy and graduated from St. Joseph’s Girls High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 1946.
Claire married Leo N. Sasseville on May 28, 1949, and had the pleasure of celebrating 65 years of marriage before Leo’s passing in 2014.
Claire and Leo had two children — a son, Lawrence (deceased 2011) and a daughter, Catherine.
While raising their family in Laconia, New Hampshire, Claire was involved with the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, she had been president of Our Lady of the Lakes Guild (twice), president of the New Hampshire Council for Catholic Women, secretary at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, and on the office staff at Lakeport Landing Marina.
Upon moving to Sun City, Claire continued her involvement with the Phoenix Council of Catholic Women, Interfaith Services (Volunteer of the Year, 2000), Catholic Social Service, Refugee Resettlement Program (Volunteer of the Year 2003) and a member and leader of Holy Spirit Pray Group (30+ years).
She was proceeded by her parents, Harry T. St. Cyr and Marion (Herbert) St. Cyr; brother Arthur; and her sisters, Yvonne, Mabel, and Jeannette, along with her husband, Leo, and son Lawrence.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine, of Sun City, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 20, at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center. Mass service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Joachim and St. Anne Catholic Church.
Her daughter would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care given to her mother.
Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.
