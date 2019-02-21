DILLON, Colo. — Cindy Jo (C.J.) (Robinson) Baker of Dillon, Colorado, previously of Owego, New York, died on Jan. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She passed away peacefully from an acute unexpected illness at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Born on Dec. 16, 1980, Cindy is survived by her beautiful three-year-old daughter, Lily; Lily's daddy, Nicholas Baker, formerly of Gilford, New Hampshire; her parents, Cathy and Jim Robinson, and sisters Shelly and Rob Truss and their son, Brennon, and Bobby and Casey Kuhlman and Billy Robinson; her in-laws, John and Linda Shelley, Amanda and James Alexander and their son, Mason, Brian Baker and Willow Shelley.
The world lost a truly amazing mother, friend, and genuine beautiful soul. Cindy had a smile and personality that could light up the darkest night and was always there in a time of need. She loved to live life and brought so much joy to so many. Her passions were people, pets, and positivity, but her ultimate passion and joy was being a loving mom. Anyone that met Cindy could see her incredible love for her and Nicholas' daughter, Lily. Cindy was not only loving but kind, patient, creative, thrifty, and adventurous. Cindy, Nick, and Lily went on many outdoor adventures together traveling, camping, hiking, and biking, just to name a few.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10 to noon at Estey, Monroe, and Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, New York, followed by food and fellowship at the fire station in Campville.
At the end of March, there will be a service and park bench dedication in Summit County, Colorado. For date and more information, you can send an email to: noworries184@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or to a trust fund for Lily Jo Baker, c/o Bank of New Hampshire, Laconia, NH.
If anyone would like to write anything about Cindy for her spring memorial in Summit county, please send them to Lily Jo Baker; PO Box 1371; Silverthrorne, CO, 80497.
