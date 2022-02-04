FRANKLIN — Christy D. Liolis, 84, a lifelong Franklin resident, died on Feb. 1, 2022 at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
He was born in Franklin on June 12, 1937 the son of James and Urania (Kono) Liolis. He attended Franklin schools and graduated from Franklin High School in 1956.
Christy owned and operated R-N-C Auto Sales for several years. He currently worked for Nucar in Tilton and Benson Auto.
Christy was well known for his friendly personality, sense of humor, and quick wit.
Christy was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Franklin and assisted with the operation and maintenance of the Church.
He was a member of Franklin Lodge of Elks #1280 and the Meridian Masonic Lodge #60 in Franklin.
His family includes his wife of 48 years, Donna (DiNatale) Liolis of Franklin; two brothers, Ernest Liolis of Franklin and Nick Liolis of Concord; a cousin, Gabe Loli of Auburn, MA; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Andrew Liolis.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 68 North State St., Concord on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the church. Spring burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Christy may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Concord.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
