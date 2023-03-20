Christopher S. Waldron, 63

HUBBARDSTON, Massachusetts — Christopher Sean Waldron, 63, of Hubbardston, passed away on Thursday, March 16, at UMass Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer, with his devoted family by his side.
Chris was born on June 4, 1959, in Fall River, a son of the late James T. and Loretta P. (Borkowski) Waldron. Chris enjoyed his youth in Swansea, where he attended Joseph Case High School and later graduating from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine. Growing up, he loved showing off in his Boston Whaler boat and spent leisurely days on Mt. Hope Bay “jumping tanker waves.” Chris loved driving fast cars and legend has it that he spun his mother’s Cadillac in a perfect donut, with the greatest smile on his face.
Chris attended Providence College and remained a sports fan of PC. Later in life, Chris became a fan of PC’s rival, the University of Rhode Island, where his daughter Madison played division 1 soccer and he was her greatest fan.
Chris married the “love of his life” Bonnie Paine in 1987, and shortly after started a family, settling in Hubbardston, where they have resided for the past 35 years. Chris and Bonnie shared a love of music and attended many live concerts. One of the highlights for Chris was Pink Floyd, which he enjoyed with his son Connor.
Chris spent his career working in the manufacturing production business for various companies. Most recently with New Hampshire Ball Bearing for the past 15 years, establishing many lasting friendships with his coworkers.
Chris loved going to the beach where he would often be found taking walks down the shoreline. Above all, Chris was an amazing husband and father, his family came first, and they were his everything. His fondest memories were times surrounded by them and the many moments they shared. One of the largest moments being when he was able to walk his daughter Madison down the aisle, and see his son, Connor, get married.
“Chris and Dad, your passing has left a huge hole in our hearts, we will always remember how much you loved us, and we love you big big bunches too.”
Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Bonnie L. (Paine) Waldron; their children, Connor James Waldron and his wife Jordan of Killington, Vermont, and Madison Emily Waldron (Jacome) and her husband Michael Jacome of North Kingstown, Rhode Island; a brother, Jay Waldron, and his wife Karen of Bend, Oregon, and their son who was also Chris’ godson, Shane Waldron, his wife Meghan and their daughters, Lainey and Rylee all of Issaquah, Washington. Besides his parents, Chris is predeceased by two brothers, Kevin “Kelly” and William “Billy” Waldron.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Friday, March 24, from 3 to 6 p.m., with his funeral service immediately following at 6 p.m. in the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you kindly consider donations being made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 501 7th Ave., Suite 230, New York, NY 10018.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.