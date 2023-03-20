Christopher S. Waldron, 63

Christopher S. Waldron, 63

HUBBARDSTON, Massachusetts — Christopher Sean Waldron, 63, of Hubbardston, passed away on Thursday, March 16, at UMass Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer, with his devoted family by his side.

Chris was born on June 4, 1959, in Fall River, a son of the late James T. and Loretta P. (Borkowski) Waldron. Chris enjoyed his youth in Swansea, where he attended Joseph Case High School and later graduating from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine. Growing up, he loved showing off in his Boston Whaler boat and spent leisurely days on Mt. Hope Bay “jumping tanker waves.” Chris loved driving fast cars and legend has it that he spun his mother’s Cadillac in a perfect donut, with the greatest smile on his face.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.