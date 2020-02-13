FRANKLIN — On Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Christopher “Chris” McDonald passed away into eternal rest with the Lord, with his devoted wife by his side.
Chris was born in Franklin to Budd McDonald and Andrea (Koufopoulos) Brown on Jan. 22, 1983. He resided in Franklin most of his life, where he met and married his childhood friend and classmate, Melissa Lamprey, in 2017, and they welcomed three children together.
Chris worked for many years for his good friend, Nick Rathosis, at Dunkin’s in Tilton.
Some of Chris’s favorite pastimes were fishing and camping. He also enjoyed spending time at home with his family and cats.
Chris is survived by his wife, Melissa McDonald; stepdaughter Heidi Cayton; sons “Little Chris” McDonald Jr. and David McDonald; and their daughter, Abigail McDonald. He also leaves his mother, Andrea Brown, and her husband, Ken Brown, along with his sisters, Dawn Austin and her husband, Kevin Austin, and Carrie McDonald; as well as a niece, Kaitlin Chandonnait, and great-niece Laurel Spicer.
He was predeceased by his father, Budd McDonald, and maternal grandparents Roland and Evelyn (Keyser) McDonald.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 43 Franklin St., Franklin.
Spring burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
