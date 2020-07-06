LACONIA — Christopher Lockwood, 45, of Laconia, passed away suddenly on July 1, 2020. He leaves his two young children, Calli and Greyson Lockwood; his mother Dianna Lockwood; his sister Jennifer Lockwood-Shabat and her daughters Katia and Adianna; and countless others who loved and adored him.
He grew up in Belmont, NH, where he was a stand-out athlete in both soccer and basketball, scoring over 1,000 points before graduating from Belmont High School. He continued his pursuit of sport with a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy, followed by two years at New Hampshire Technical Institute, and then Elms College, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
An avid sports fan, Chris could be found up at all hours during March Madness, cheering on Michigan and engaging in some friendly game day banter with friends. He had a love of team sports and wanted to instill that same love in his children, coaching both of their basketball teams and encouraging them to try new things, and most importantly, have fun.
He was a kid at heart, who loved goofing around, which made him the world’s greatest dad. He adored his children more than anything else in this world. He was the kind of dad who wrote little notes — words of encouragement and love — to his kids and put them in their lunch boxes every day. He prided himself on finding every playground in the Lakes Region and taking his kids on numerous adventures. He spent endless hours cuddled up with them watching Harry Potter movies on repeat, and he encouraged their creativity and imagination through their joint love of Legos.
He had a love of theater, having produced several plays during his time at Elms College, such as Dead Man Walking and the Laramie Project. Chris’ career path took him on many adventures from theater to music to racing to social work, and all along the way he had an uncanny ability to connect with people and build many lasting relationships.
He loved deeply, had a heart of gold, and could light up any room he walked into. No one will ever forget his sparkling blue eyes, which he passed on to his children, his blue-eyed crew. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life is planned for July 9, at the Belmont High School soccer field, on Seavey Road, from 10-12.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chris Lockwood Memorial Fund for His Children. This GoFundMe page has been created to support his children now and in the future: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-lockwood-memorial-fund
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasent Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
